North Platte – The basketball season came to an end for the North Platte Community College Lady Knights on Saturday afternoon, being defeated by the Dakota College at Bottineau Lady Jacks 70-63 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

It was the final game for Lady Knight Head Coach Richard Thurin, who is retiring after 16 years at the helm of the Lady Knights.

It was also the final game in a Lady Knights uniform for sophomores Aljahnay Duncan, Mai’Zhrae Duncan, Caroline Delatour, Thomesha Wilson, Mickenzie Brennan, and Jessica Lovitt.

The Lady Jacks started out the game with three-pointers by Stephanie Brendan and Darby Deckert to give them the lead over the Lady Knights 6-2. The Lady Knights took their first lead at 10-9 on a putback basket by Lovitt. There were four lead changes in the first quarter and the Lady Knights held a 16-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Knights held the lead throughout the second quarter and led by as much as six at 26-20. They held a 28-24 lead at halftime.

The Lady Jacks tied the score at 34 on a field goal by Victoria Obergfell. The Lady Jacks took the lead at 37-34 on a three-pointer by Deckert. After a three-pointer by the Lady Knights Victoria Brown, the Lady Jacks Chelsie Deibert hit two three-pointers to give the Lady Jacks the lead for good at 43-37. The Lady Jacks held a 45-42 lead at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Jacks leading 59-56 went on an 11-2 run to put the game out of reach at 70-56.

The Lady Knights finish the season at 10-19. Lovitt led the Lady Knights in scoring with a career high 24 points. Lovitt has scored in double figures her last 13 games. The Knights season leading scorer Thomesha Wilson finished the game with 15 points. The other Lady Knight to score in double figures was Victoria Brown with 12 points on four three-pointers. Lovitt led the Lady Knights with nine rebounds

The Lady Jacks, 16-14 advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s Division II National Tournament in Harrison, Ark., March 20-25. The Lady Jacks were led in scoring by Madison Erickson with 18 points. Four other Lady Jacks finished in double figures. Obergfell and Deibert each had 14 points. Deckert added 12 points and Brendan had 11 points. Erickson also led the Lady Jacks with nine rebounds.