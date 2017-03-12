LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln officials are looking at installing playground equipment for adults, prompted by a resident who brought home the idea from a trip to China.

Dorene Casey and her sister, Jan Savoie, of Omaha, noticed the equipment and used some while visiting China two years ago.

Casey said much of the exercise equipment designed for older people is geared toward improving balance and flexibility. Equipment often is arranged to promote conversation between people working out.

She took the idea to Lincoln Parks and Recreation officials, who liked it and have been looking for ways to pay for it.

Lincoln may see its first piece of adult playground equipment next summer at Phil E. Mendoza Park, thanks to funding from the neighborhood association.