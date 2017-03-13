Hazel Bea Funk, age 85 of Sutherland, passed away Friday March 10, 2017 at the Sutherland Care Center.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland with Pastor Dale Fischer officiating. A reception will follow at the Sutherland American Legion Post. Register book signing will be from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday March 16th and 17th at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.