North Platte – It is an honor and an accomplishment for a player to be named a National Junior College All-Region player in a sport. North Platte Community College’s Jessica Lovitt was named to the Region IX Division II team in both volleyball and basketball during the 2016-2017 season.

Lovitt, a sophomore from Mullen played two seasons for the Lady Knight volleyball team and decided to also play basketball in her sophomore season.

Both Lady Knight volleyball coach Alexa McCall and basketball coach Richard Thurin said that Jessica is a great person both on and off the courts.

McCall said, “Jessica was a leader from day one and the other girls picked up on her work ethic.”

Thurin also praised Lovitt’s work ethic.

Thurin said, “We could count on Jessica. She knows what she has to do to get accomplished what needed to be done.”

McCall said, “I am proud of her and her accomplishments. It is a big time commitment to play two sports in college.”

In volleyball, Lovitt played two seasons for the Lady Knights and was an All-Region IX performer in both years. She finished her career with 495 kills, 235 total blocks, which is 12th on the school all-time list in career blocks, 59 service aces, and 229 defensive digs.

On the basketball court, Lovitt was second on the Lady Knights in scoring at 12.4 ppg. She had scored in double figures her last 14 games. She led the Knights in offensive rebounds with 85 and finished second in total rebounds with 6.7 rpg. Lovitt had four double-doubles on the season

Lovitt is only the third Lady Knight to be named to the All-Region IX teams in both sports. The first was Carolyn Williams during the 1982-83 season. The other Lady Knight to accomplish this was Jennifer Tjaden in the 1995-96 season.