North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team had three players named to the Region IX Division II basketball team for the 2016-17 season. They are Thomesha Wilson, Jessica Lovitt, and Allison Tichy. They were also named to the Region IX Division II All-Tournament team.

Lady Knight Head Coach Richard Thurin was named Region IX Divisison II Coach of the Year in his 16th and final season. Thurin also won coach of the year in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Thurin said, “All three girls were consistent throughout the season. You could count on them and were leaders on and off the court.”

Wilson, a sophomore from Omaha, played her high school basketball at Omaha North High School. This season Wilson led the Lady Knights in four categories. Wilson averaged 13.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game, had a 45.2 percent field goal percentage and a 74.8 free throw percentage. Wilson was second in Region IX Division II in scoring. Wilson had nine double-doubles on the season.

Lovitt, a sophomore from Mullen was second on the Lady Knights in scoring at 12.4 ppg. She had scored in double figures her last 14 games. She led the Knights in offensive rebounds with 85 and finished second in total rebounds with 6.7 rpg. Lovitt had four double-doubles.

Tichy, a freshman from Bellevue, played her high school at Bellevue East High School. Tichy averaged 8.8 points per game, led the Lady Knights in three-pointers with 48 and three-point field goal percentage at 33.1 percent. Tichy had a career high in scoring with 19 points against Central Community College twice, once in Columbus and the other in the Region IX Division II championship game.

Wilson, Lovitt, and Tichy are three of 42 Lady Knights to receive all-region status in the history of the program.

The other members of the Region IX Division II team are Jay’la Brown from Southeast Community College, Teisha Snyder and Payton Blanke from Central Community College.

Other members of the Region IX Division II All-Tournament team are: Dalen Piliati from Southeast Community College, Blanke and Maddy Wolfe from Central Community College.