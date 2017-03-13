BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Colorado man and then hiding his body in a barrel.

A Morrill County judge on Monday sentenced Zachary Mueller to life in prison after a jury convicted him in January of first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Pedro Adrian Dominguez, of Greeley, Colorado. Mueller also was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for using a firearm to commit a murder and 20 to 40 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say Mueller shot Dominguez in the back of the head while riding in a car in Bridgeport on Nov. 22, 2015. The body of Dominguez was discovered in a barrel on a Morrill County farm in December 2015.