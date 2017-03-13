LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new report says Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in January matched the revised December rate.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Monday that the state rate was a tenth of a point higher than the January 2016 rate of 3.2 percent. The preliminary state rate for December 2016 was 3.4 percent, which matched the revised November figure.

The state’s newest figure remained well below the preliminary national figure of 4.8 percent for January.

The report says Nebraska nonfarm employment also stayed above 1 million last month. The private industry segment with the most growth over the month was other services, which includes repair and maintenance, personal and laundry services and religious, civic and professional organizations.