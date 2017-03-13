BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Bellevue City Council has voted to seek money for a 90-foot observation tower as part of a $1.7 million Missouri River research station the University of Nebraska at Omaha wants to build.

Matt Knutson, an architect working with the university’s Nebraska Watershed Network, told the council last month that the tower would be a major local landmark and an integral component to the research station.

The proposed tower would go on the north end of American Heroes Park. Estimated to cost over $1 million, it would be the project’s most expensive component. Council members expect private grants to fund the tower.

The overall project also includes a research station to monitor water quality, an interpretive center to attract students, an observation deck over the river and a landscaped garden.