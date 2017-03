Breaking News powered by Construction Rental…

Just before 5:00 a.m. this morning, North Platte Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road.

Flames could be seen shooting about 20 feet up from the structure.  Fire agencies from numerous surrounding communities have been called in to assist.

We’ll have more details when they’re available.

Video courtesy of Tony Jolliffe