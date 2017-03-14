Wesley Bishop Dixon, age 80 of Wellfleet, NE left this earth on March 11, 2017 after a brave and determined bout with Alzheimer’s.

Wes was born on April 6, 1936 in Pleasanton, NE to Lloyd and Mary (Reynolds) Dixon. He attended schools in the Pleasanton, Riverdale and Lexington areas. He entered the workforce at the very young age of 17 for the Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 45 years in 1998. For the past 20 years he served as the caretaker of the Wellfleet-Ashgrove Cemetery. He married Geraldine Brummet on March 17, 1957 in Lexington, NE and to this marriage 2 children were born, Laura Lynn and Timothy Allen. They later divorced in 1978. On February 27, 1980 he married Della (Shirley) Gilmore in Julesburg, CO and from this marriage, he gained 7 children. Wes was a member of the Wellfleet Methodist Church, Volunteer Fireman and First Responder, a member of the North Platte Elks Club, North Platte Eagles, North Platte American Legion Club, German American Club and a founding member of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Posse. He was instrumental in starting the annual Pleasanton Rodeo. He is known to his family as a caretaker for his siblings, parents and other loved ones. His love of his family was only rivaled by his love of animals. He would lay carpet for many families and handed the trade down to the next generation. His many grandchildren, nieces and nephews remember the special nicknames bestowed to them by their loving “Grandpa Wes”. His children fondly remember traveling summers in a camper to the Black Hills and California, and the Labor Day tradition of camping in Pleasanton at the affectionately known “Cottonwood Hilton” along the South Loup River. He traveled to Canada to fish and Germany and Hawaii to visit his son and family. Wes will be greatly missed by his many loved ones.

Wes is survived by his wife, Della; children Laura Haney of Denver, CO, son Tim Dixon of Maywood, NE, stepchildren, Larry Kelley of McCook, NE, LeeAnn Paxton, Mary Gilmore, Mike Gilmore, Pat Gilmore all of North Platte, and Andy Gilmore of Lincoln, NE; 23 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; siblings Mary Lou Lienemann of Holdrege, NE, Phillip (Corliss) Dixon of Pleasanton, NE and Becky Dale (Dennis) of Pleasanton, NE; as well as many nieces and nephews other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Ron Lienemann; son-in-law Leland Paxton; grandson Shaun Haney; and stepson Sam Gilmore.

Memorials are suggested to the Wellfleet Community Club or the Maywood Methodist Church and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday March 16, 2017 at the Maywood Methodist Church with Pastors Tammy Aubushon and Charles Nyamakope. Visitation will be Tuesday March 14, 2017 from noon until 9:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.; register book signing will be from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.