OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts has been sentenced to prison by federal authorities who are helping local police deal with a jump in commercial robberies.

27-year-old Robert Brannon was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for interference with commerce by means of robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On January 2016, Brannon entered the Dunkin’ Donuts apparently armed, and stole about $150 from the cash registers. He was arrested two days later.

U.S. Attorney’s Office general crimes unit Chief Jan Sharp says the robbery can be prosecuted federally because the chain business operates in more than one state. Sharp says federal officials are aiding local authorities in handling a spike in commercial robberies.