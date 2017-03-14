Kenneth L. Adams, 81, of North Platte, passed away March 11, 2017 at Linden Court. He was born May 1, 1935 to Alvie and Peggy (Myer) Adams at Lexington, NE.

Kenneth loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and taking trips to the zoo. He enjoyed his two dogs, Shamrock and Jiggs. He also enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing cards and board games; and helping in the kitchen, canning and baking. He was a very giving person.

He is survived by his wife, Erma of North Platte; brother, Dee (Jayne) Robinson; sister, Debby Moore; his children, Jeff (Amy) Adams, Julie Adams, Kenny (Heather) Adams, T.J. (Jolene) Adams, Shelley (Mike Smith) Vasquez, , Richard (Paula) Cline, Sonya (Jody) Turner; 23 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and a special friend, Nancy Lozano and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Charles.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Cremation was chosen. Those wishing to sign his memorial book may do so from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.