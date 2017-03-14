Mary Alyce (Guynan) Grow, age 87 formerly of Sutherland and North Platte passed away March 12, 2017 at Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg, NE, surrounded by her family while in hospice care.

Mary Alyce was born December 15, 1929, daughter of Bernard and Anne (Volish) Guynan in Schyler, NE. She grew up in Paxton and graduated from Sidney St. Pat’s High School. She initially taught in the rural Paxton area and met and married Charles D. Grow while attending Kearney State College. She continued her teaching career in Merna, Sutherland, Wallace, Paxton, North Platte and Omaha before retiring. She was an avid quilter and had tried her hand at ceramics and painting. She spent most of her life residing on the farm south of Sutherland before moving to North Platte. In January 2016 she entered Stone Hearth Estates when independent living became too burdensome.

Mary Alyce is survived by her children David (Pam) Grow of Rolla, MO, Carol Befort of Cozad, and Paul (Linda) Grow of Scottland, SD; eight grandchildren Alan Grow, Edward Grow, Lydia Beatty, Rebecca Grow, Angelique Ponce, Marissa Grow, Alexandra Grow and Lea MacLeod; 2 great grandchildren; sister Kathryn Callahan of Lemoyne; brother Eddie Guynan of Paxton; as well as other extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles in 2011; a son Mark; and her sister Veronica Derry.

Memorials are suggested to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Services will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday March 17, 2017 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday March 18, 2017 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Reverend James Novakowski as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday March 17, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.