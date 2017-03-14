Melvin Peter Moritz, age 88, of North Platte and formerly of Sutherland, NE, passed away at Linden Court on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Melvin was born November 13, 1928, to Peter and Josie Fleecs Moritz at Loup City, NE. By 1930 the Moritz family moved to Sutherland and eventually settled on a farm south of town. Melvin attended District 18 West Fairview School and graduated from Sutherland High School in 1947. In November he started his only job, working at the Sutherland Co-op, and continued to do so until retiring 42 years later.

On September 23, 1952, Melvin was united in marriage to Agnes Marie Vasa at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland where they made their home. Melvin and Agnes were married for nearly 65 years and raised three children.

Melvin was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, served on the church board and was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. When he was younger, he was a volunteer with the Sutherland Fire Department and later served on the boards of the Senior Center and Riverview Cemetery.

Melvin was a loving husband and a great father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening but especially liked to do woodworking and making furniture.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes, of North Platte; children, Ron (Staci) Moritz and Judy (Greg) Gifford, of North Platte, and John (Missy) Moritz, of Kimball, NE; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Moritz, Melissa (Daniel) Lightfoot, Amanda (Nate) Zeller and Corey Gifford, all of North Platte, Allison (Jeff) White, of Lincoln, Erinn Moritz, of Omaha, NE, Sarah Moritz, of Syracuse, NE, and Kaitlin (Jordan) Knaub, of Harrisburg, NE; seven great-grandchildren, Nathanial Gifford, Hunter Lightfoot, Peyton, Abbi and Zachary Zeller, and Colbie and Camden Knaub; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Josie Moritz; sister and brother-in-law, Julia and Carl Schwartzlander; brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Mary Moritz; and grandchildren, Michael and Victoria Moritz.

Christian Wake Service will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Celebrant Father Jim Novakowski. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore and prior to services at the church. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment or the donor’s choice. Memorial cards can also be sent to Agnes at 1402 William Avenue, North Platte. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.