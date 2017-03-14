OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal and state authorities have accused a Lincoln National Guardsman of producing pornography with a 16-year-old girl in Omaha.

37-year-old Matthew Rouse (rows) was named in a federal indictment unsealed Friday. Rouse also faces state porn charges in Douglas County. His attorney, John Berry, said Tuesday that Rouse will plead not guilty in both cases.

Authorities say Rouse went to an Omaha motel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 27 to meet the girl for sex, took video and then sent it to her.

A Guard spokesman, Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes, says Rouse is a master sergeant assigned to full-time work with the 92nd Troop Command in Lincoln. Hynes says Rouse has been placed on leave.