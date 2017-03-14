Patricia Ann Mentzer, 77, of North Platte, passed away March 10, 2017 at Great Plains Health. She was born June 1, 1939 to Chester and Stella (Beavers) Cain in Gothenburg, NE.

Patricia married Delbert Dale Mentzer on May 31, 1955 in Grand Island, NE. They had three children, Cheryl, Steve and David.

Patricia worked most of her life as a self-employed daycare provider in her home. She found happiness in attending bluegrass festivals and spending time with family. She was “grandma” to everyone, and treated everyone as her own. Patty was always there to help everyone she could and be around when people needed her.

Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Meyer of North Platte; sons, Steve (Kathy) Mentzer of North Platte and David (Christina) Mentzer of Cheyenne, WY; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Bailey and Donna (Dean) Kittle; sisters-in-law, Lucille Koenig, Lorene Reutzel and Donna Clark; brother-in-law, Don (Donna) Mentzer; and special friends, Neal and Peggy Smith.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert in 2011; a brother, Robert Koenig; two grandchildren, Jessica and Nathan Domingus; one great granddaughter, Erica Lamphear.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bob Townsend officiating. Burial will be at Plainview Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.