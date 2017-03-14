LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 49-year-old Texas woman is scheduled to be sentenced next month for cashing her father-in-law’s Nebraska retirement checks after he died.

Court records say a jury convicted Sarah Kelley of theft by deception on Friday. Kelley, who lives in Moody, Texas, is set to be sentenced April 19.

Prosecutors say that between July 2012 and May 2014, Kelley cashed and deposited into her account 23 checks issued to Thomas P. White from his Nebraska Public Employees Retirement System annuity. He had died May 21, 2012, however.

The jury determined that Kelley gained nearly $40,000 from her scheme.