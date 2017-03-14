OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters and others have freed a worker trapped for nearly seven hours in a deep trench in west Omaha.

Officials say the worker became trapped when the walls of the 7- to 8-foot hole in a yard partially collapsed Tuesday, trapping the 23-year-old man’s legs. Temperatures during the ordeal ranged from about 20 to 30 degrees during the ordeal, leading to concerns that the worker could become hypothermic.

He was finally freed around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the man had been hired by the property owner to do sewer repair work.