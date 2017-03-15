A single-vehicle accident has taken two lives and sent another person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an injury accident near Mile Marker 203 on Highway 30, three miles east of Brady, at around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that a silver 2013 Hyundai Tucson was westbound on Highway 30 when it drove off of the north edge of the road. Investigators believe the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

According to Chief Deputy Roland Kramer, there were three occupants in the vehicle and all three were ejected.

A female occupant in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a male was transported to a Gothenburg hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kramer says a third female who was in the vehicle was life-flighted to a Denver hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The names of the subjects involved are being withheld pending the notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing.