LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Medical marijuana advocates are urging Nebraska lawmakers to support a bill that would allow people with diseases including cancer, glaucoma and epilepsy to use the substance.

Supporters packed two rooms Wednesday for a legislative committee hearing on the measure sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln. They say marijuana is a more effective and less addictive alternative to opioid painkillers.

Proponents include veterans who were injured in Iraq, parents of children who suffer from seizures and a retired physician with multiple sclerosis. Many say they have benefited from medical marijuana when visiting states that have legalized it.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Attorney General’s office and Nebraska Sheriffs Association oppose the measure. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says legalizing medical marijuana is the first step to allowing recreational marijuana.