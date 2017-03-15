Aneida Violet Mobley, 82, passed away peacefully March 7, 2017.

Born in North Platte on March 11, 1934, she resided in Maricopa, Arizona, and was also a longtime resident of Yuma, Arizona.

Ann retired from a telephone company after 30 years. She owned and operated Baby Bonanza for 10 years in Yuma.

She loved gospel and country music, playing the piano and singing for church and weddings. Special fun times with family and friends and helping others also brought her great joy.

It brings her family peace to know that Ann sings with the angels now.

Ann was preceded in death by her brothers, Julian Raymond Nelson, Will Owen Nelson and Glenn Nelson.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Denise (Robert) Bayles; ex-husband and best friend, Edwin “Ed” Mobley; four-legged friend, J.J.; adored grandchildren, Ched Bayles and Anay Bayles; cherished great-grandson, Ched Bayles Jr.; sister, Patricia Chittenden; and brothers, James Nelson, Richard Nelson, Daniel Nelson, Harold Nelson and Albert Nelson.

Bueler Mortuary, Chandler, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.