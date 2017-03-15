Donna Jean Brott, 81, of Sutherland, passed away March 11, 2017, at her daughter’s home in McCook.

Donna was born on April 13, 1935, in Sutherland to Wesley and Christine (Bussemer) Emery. Attending school in Sutherland, Donna graduated with the class of 1952. While in high school, Donna belonged to Camp Fire Girls and was a member of the Girl’s Glee Club, the Mixed Chorus, the Sutherland Pep Club and the G.A.A. She also served on the Sutherland High School annual staff.

Donna spent her life in Sutherland until marrying William Lee Brott on Oct. 14, 1956. The couple made their home near Paxton until moving to a farm northwest of Stratton, which was owned by Donna’s parents. The couple was blessed with three children.

Donna belonged to the Lutheran faith. Her hobbies on the farm included gardening, going for walks, crafts, reading and horseback riding. Donna enjoyed the country life until moving back to Sutherland in 1992 to care for her mother. She later moved to McCook in 2014 to live with her daughter, Deanna Brott, while courageously battling cancer.

Proceeding Donna in death were her parents; husband, William; sister, Audrey Lopez; brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by three children, Deanna Brott of McCook, Brenda (Calvin) Grube of Indianola, and William D. Brott of Stratton; three grandsons, Brandon Brott, Dalton Fout and Austin Grube; numerous nieces and nephews, including Deborah (Tim) Bullard, Diane Beston and family and Dan Lopez, all of Washington state; cousins, brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and her cat, Kippen.

Memorials are suggested to the McCook Humane Society, P.O. Box 13, McCook, NE 69001 or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at carpenterbreland.com.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sutherland with Chaplain Dave Davison officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery at Sutherland. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 15, at Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home, McCook, which is in charge of arrangements.