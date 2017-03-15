ORLEANS, Neb. (AP) — An old high school and gymnasium on the southern border of Nebraska has been destroyed in a fire.

Orleans Volunteer Fire Chief Matt Massey said the building is a total loss after the early Tuesday morning. The building had sat vacant for years, and last spring, the south end of the building collapsed after heavy rains.

Massey says the fire was reported around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames. Volunteer fire departments from Alma and Stamford were called to help.

No one was injured.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.