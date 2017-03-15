Hazel Bea Funk, age 85 of Sutherland, passed away Friday March 10, 2017 at the Sutherland Care Center.

Hazel, known as Bea, and later on as Granny, was born on November 14, 1931 in North Platte, NE to Louis and Hazel (Phillips) Bokoskie. She attended Cody grade school and North Platte Senior High School. She married William Osborne in 1948 and to this union 5 children were born, Linda Kay, Terry Lee, Jamie Ray, Rocky Tim and Kerby Joe. After her husband William passed away from cancer, she was married to Charles Funk in 1959 and to this union 2 children were born, Teddy Bill and Sonya Lea. She worked at various jobs, including Woolworth, King Corner Café, Joe’s Supper Club and the Elks Club, after her children started school. She also sold every fad that came on the market and she was her own best customer! She enjoyed camping in Colorado and Montana, and fishing at Sutherland Reservoir, Merritt Dam, Little Lake Ogallala, and the mouth of the Columbus River in Washington. She loved little children and would hug every one that she saw. The same applied to elderly people, and they all loved her back. Bea loved to dance to Gary Phipps music with her sister Shirley; they both used her husband as a dance partner and as a designated driver after they had imbibed a few scotch and waters! When Charlie’s job as a gang foreman on the Union Pacific Railroad required him to travel, Bea would pack up the camper and tents and away they would go, following him from Nebraska to Washington! She was the best camp cook and she loved parades, and big family gatherings. She always said “we can have a party, we don’t need a reason!” Bea fought the terrible Alzheimer’s disease with all her might, but finally lost the battle. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her.

Bea is survived by her husband Charles; daughters Linda Kay Boyle and Sonya Lea Borunda; sons Terry Lee (Carolyn) Osborne, Rocky Tim (Joyce) Osborne; 11 grandchildren, Shawn, Trampas, Billy, Elery, Laicie, Wylie, Shawna, Ericka, Camille, Taylor and Charlee; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and one on the way; brother Floyd Bokoskie; sister Shirley Balanga; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Hazel Bokoskie; husband Bill Osborne; sons Jamie Ray, Kerby Joe, and Teddy Bill who was only 4 years old; sisters Bonnie Wilhelm, Louise Bjorklund, and Mary Neilson; brothers Kenan and Charles; and in-laws Ethel and Joe Osborne, and Verna and Deb Funk.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 18, 2017 at Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland with Pastor Dale Fischer officiating. A reception will follow at the Sutherland American Legion Post. Register book signing will be from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday March 16th and 17th at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.