A 31-year-old North Platte man is facing felony charges following a burglary in rural Lincoln County.

On March 11, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol received multiple burglary reports on Eshelman Road, just north of North Platte.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says a victim alleged that he was missing a propane tank from his camper. Furthermore, he told deputies he had seen a similar looking tank hooked to a camper on his neighbor’s property.

On March 14, deputies observed that tank on the neighboring property and contacted the property owner. Kramer says the owner advised that nobody should be on the property.

Just down the road, deputies made contact with Ryan Horan who advised that he was staying in the camper. Kramer says Horan was riding a bicycle and had a backpack.

According to Kramer, a search of the backpack revealed numerous items typically used in burglaries.

Horan was placed under arrest and charged with trespassing, possession of burglary tools and theft.

Additionally, the investigators with the North Platte Police Department believed that Horan is also connected to a burglary in the city limits.

As a result, investigators filed an additional burglary charge.

The investigation is ongoing and Kramer says additional charges may follow.