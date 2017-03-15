LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline has donated $20,000 to the Nebraska Republican Party through a political action committee run by one of its U.S. subsidiaries.

The Feb. 8 donation was made as TransCanada seeks approval for a route through Nebraska. It came from Columbia Pipeline Group, which was acquired by the Canadian company in July.

TransCanada filed its application with the Nebraska Public Service Commission Feb. 16. Four of the commission’s five members are Republicans.

TransCanada has spent $925,000 in lobbying in Nebraska over five years. It donated $2,500 to then-Gov. Dave Heineman in 2010, but Heineman returned the money because federal law bars contributions from foreign entities.

Nebraska GOP Executive Director Kenny Zoeller says the company donation was to sponsor a Feb. 23 recognition dinner for lawmakers.