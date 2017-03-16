LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A third person has been imprisoned for the slaying of a Lincoln man last year.

Court records say 23-year-old Elizabeth Reddish was sentenced Wednesday to 3½ years in prison. She’d pleaded no contest to an accessory charge in the slaying of 27-year-old James Carr on Jan. 4, 2016. She also pleaded no contest to a drug charge.

Authorities say Reddish supplied a gun used by Matthew Pavey to kill Carr. Pavey’s been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison. Authorities say the woman who lured Carr to where he was shot, Tiffany Welch, has been given 15 to 20 years in prison.