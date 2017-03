OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man injured when his pickup truck crashed in Fremont has died in an Omaha hospital.

The Fremont Police Department said in a news release Thursday that 53-year-old Fremont resident Ricky Stolley was injured when his pickup left a roadway and finally stopped when it rammed into a tree around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

The department says Stolley eventually was transferred to the Omaha hospital, where he died Wednesday.

The crash is being investigated.