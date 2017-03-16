AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — A former Peru State College basketball player accused of stabbing three other Peru State athletes is scheduled for a May trial.

Court records say 24-year-old Jeffland Neverson, from Brooklyn, New York, has pleaded not guilty to assault, use of a weapon and tampering with evidence — all felonies. His trial is set to begin May 1 in Nemaha County District Court in Auburn.

Authorities say the crimes occurred after a fight broke out Sept. 17 last year about a block from the Peru State stadium in Peru. Several Peru State football and basketball players were involved in the melee. At least three of the athletes required medical treatment.