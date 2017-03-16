Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday
A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night
A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.