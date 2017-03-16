Patsy Ann (Reutzel) Burke, age 75 of Brady passed away peacefully in her sleep March 14, 2017. She was born June 28, 1941 to Frank and Lilly Reutzel in Curtis. She graduated from Maxwell Public School in 1959. After school she moved to North Platte and worked as a file clerk for Northwestern Bell. In 1966 she married Gary Burke, and they were happily married for 50 years. They built a life on the farm outside Maxwell and raised two boys. Patsy was a selfless woman who loved her family unconditionally. She lived a fulfilling life working in her garden in the mornings and in the afternoons she’d spend fishing, reading, sewing, cooking, baking, and playing cards with her family and friends. Her strong work ethic and the love of her big heart for family, friends, and the outdoors will carry on through kids and grandkids for generations. She was a beautiful woman with a giving heart who will be missed every day.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Daisy Reutzel, Margy Gutherless, and Dan Reutzel.

She is survived by her husband Gary Burke of Brady; sister, Hazel Brakman of Brady; son Pete (Cathy Rolen) Burke of Dalton, GA; their children, Charles and Robert Rolen of Georgia; son Wade (Lisa) Burke of Brady, their children, Monica (finance’ Jake Howe) Burke, Madelyn Burke, Jared Cox, Josie Cox.

A memorial has been established and online condolences may be made at www.adamsswanson.com.

Patsy will be buried at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with a private ceremony for the family. Cards and flowers can be sent to Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.