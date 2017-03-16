MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement have arrested 26 people in Minnesota, marking the largest ICE operation in the state since the Trump administration vowed to increase immigration enforcement.

The arrests are part of a broader operation that also resulted in 32 arrests in Nebraska, 23 in Iowa, four in North Dakota and one in South Dakota.

ICE says the operation was routine and targeted those with criminal convictions. It also targeted immigrants who illegally re-entered the U.S. after prior deportations and immigrants with orders for removal — both low priorities under the Obama administration.

Brad Capoch works at Incarnation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, which caters to the Latino community. He tells the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2mTSOrO) that aside from the shift in priorities, the operation appeared similar to those under Obama’s administration.