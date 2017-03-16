A man and woman wanted in Western Nebraska are in jail after police found them at a North Platte motel and located drugs in the man’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, an officer was patrolling the parking lot of a local motel when he ran a check on a license plate. The officer soon learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 40-year-old Quirt Orsborn, was wanted in Scotts Bluff County.

Officers located Orsborn in a room at the motel and placed him under arrest for the warrants.

Also in the room was 31-year-old Valerie Thorpe. Officers learned that she too had an outstanding felony warrant out of Scotts Bluff County.

A criminal history check of both Thorpe and Orsborn revealed convictions for drug-related offenses. Because of this, the investigating officer asked for assistance from a Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit.

The K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle and officers obtained a search warrant.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of several grams of methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Orsborn was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of psilocybin, both felonies. Thorpe was arrested on the warrant and both were jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.