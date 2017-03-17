AINSWORTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities will get to keep nearly $41,000 seized during a traffic stop in Brown County.

Authorities say a Nebraska state trooper stopped a speeding vehicle Jan. 6 on U.S. Highway 183. Brown County Attorney David Streich has said the trooper gained permission to search the vehicle and found the cash in a bag. Both people in the vehicle denied any knowledge of the money, leading the trooper to seize it.

A district court judge ruled Tuesday that the money was used in violation of drugs laws and ordered the cash to be forfeited. After court costs are deducted, the money will be divided between the Brown County Drug Law Enforcement Fund and the local school district.