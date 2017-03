Jason Bartels, 36, of Brady, NE, died March 15, 2017 as the result of an auto accident.

Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Monday, March 20, 2017, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Funeral Services will be held at Brady School, Old Gym, Brady, NE, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm.

Interment will follow in the Gaslin Cemetery, Brady, Nebraska.

Memorials may be made to The Princess Leyha Scholarship Fund.