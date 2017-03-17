Lewis “Doc” “Lou” Shipley, 82, of Arnold, Nebraska, died March 15, 2017 at Gothenburg Health.

He was born December 27, 1934 in Dora, MO, son of AlFonso and Martha (Freeman) Shipley.

Lou married Delores Price on November 8, 1953 at Fairfax, MO; to this union four children were born.

Lou worked as a mechanic for many years and enjoyed working on cars. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, tending to his garden, and spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.

Surviving are wife, Delores Shipley of Arnold, NE, two daughters, Nancy (Matt) Vickers of Arnold, NE, Christy (Tim) Knapp of Fort Worth, TX; five granddaughters, Lisa (Jay) Lindholm of Gothenburg, NE, Valerie (Ray) Ferris of North Platte, NE, Travi Franssen of Gothenburg, NE, Brynn (Nicole -Friend) Geiser of Omaha, NE, Robbin Knapp of Fort Worth, TX; three grandsons, Rudy (Trish) Vickers of Arnold, NE, Jed (Ali) Geiser of Gothenburg, NE, Mike (Jenna) Knapp of Fort Worth, TX; great-grandchildren, Tracyjay (Allison), SkyeAnna, and Rhett Lindholm of Gothenburg, Alex and Evan Geiser of Gothenburg, NE, Drake, Clayton, and Camden Ferris of North Platte, NE, Maddix, and Khloe Knapp of Fort Worth, TX, Drew, Charli and Hudson Vickers of Arnold, NE, Emilee and Michon Franssen of Gothenburg, Zoann Boller of Fort Worth, TX ;three great-great-grandaughters, Charlee and Ali Lindholm of Cozad, NE, Jaylynn Lindholm of Gothenburg, NE; sister-in-law, Alice Shipley of Yerington, NV; brother, Sonny (Glenda) Shipley-Homan of Yerrington, NV; two sisters, Treva Peterson of Sanger, TX, Linda Lee of Fernley, NV; sisters-in-law Sharon (Charlie) Jones of Tarkio, MO and Wanda (Don) Thaden of Waco, TX; special friends, Joe & Cheryl Fisher of North Platte.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lewis “Butchie” Shipley, Jr.; daughter, Peggy Jo Ellison; four sisters, Lorene Driskell, Maxine Hale, Ella Mae Hunter, Lola Weller; three brothers, Al Shipley, Jr., Lee Shipley, Johnny Shipley, In-laws, Mildred and D.A. Price.

Memorial services will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Monday, March 20, 2017 at 2:00 pm with Rev. David Boyd officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Callahan Oncology Center, or the American Heart Association. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.