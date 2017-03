Marlene  Houchin, 65, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died March 14, 2017 in Kearney, NE.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017, 10:30 am, Evangelical Free Church 1721 Lake Avenue, Gothenburg, NE.

Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312