Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night
A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.