A North Platte man allegedly passed up on a chance to go home early this morning and instead was lodged at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to North Platte police, an officer was investigating a disturbance at around 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of North Willow and West 11th Streets.

Police say that as the officer was speaking to a witness involved with that investigation, a male subject, later identified as 31-year-old Asa Call, came up behind the officer’s patrol car and began “impeding the officer’s investigation,” even though he was not involved in the incident the officer was dealing with.

Call was asked to leave and complied.

The officer then transported his witness to a local motel to continue his investigation. Once again, as the officer spoke to the witness, Call arrived on the scene and began to harass the officer.

After Call reportedly ignored several verbal commands to leave the area, the officer attempted to place him in custody. As he did so, police say Call became physically combative and resisted the officer’s attempts.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and assisted with taking Call into custody.

In the end, Call was transported to the LCDC and charged with felony 3rd-degree assault on a peace officer, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

Both Call and the officer sustained minor injuries.