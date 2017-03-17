Rebecca “Becky” Nichole Bartels, 33, of Brady, NE, died March 14, 2017 as the result of an auto accident.

Rebecca was born July 13, 1983 in North Platte, NE to Harlan and Kathleen Stevens. She was baptized at Svea Dal Church near Brady and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church in Gothenburg.

She attended school in Brady and Gothenburg, graduating in 2002. While in high school, she was a member of FFA and was Home Coming Queen. She played basketball and volleyball.

While living in Brady, she met and fell in love with Jeremy Bartels. They married on August 8, 2008; they settled down in Brady where they raised their two beautiful girls Harley and Preslee. Becky went on to help coach elementary girls basketball and volleyball teams. She played on a pool league.

Becky worked many places but there are two that stand out. She enjoyed her job preparing food at the Gothenburg Senior Center for 10 years. She made countless friends while making memories. She then took a job as a cook at the Hitchin’ Post in Brady where she was employed until her death. Becky enjoyed flower arranging, gardening, canning, fishing, camping and most of all cooking.

Survivors include her parents Ken & Barb Stevens, Kathleen & Gary Pfleider, her daughters Harley and Preslee; sister LaDonna (Jeff) Brock of Gothenburg and their sons Ty (Saraid) and their daughter Brinlye; Dade and Dakin; sister Jolene (Chris) Morris of Cozad and children Alyssa, Morgan & Elias; sister Tiffiny (Melissa) Stevens of Westminster, CO and children Alec, Emily & Ian; Kari (Jeff) Perry of Polk, NE and daughter Brandie; brother Jeremyah Stevens of Cozad and children Justin and Jaya; brother Darby (Beth) Stevens of Brady and children Mariah, Jayden, Ashton, Hunter, Kennedi; brother Patrick (Brittany) Stevens of Kearney and children Adyn and Adyson; special friends – Kara Johnson, Molly Miller, Chelsey Dennis, Catie McNew, Gena Brown.

She was preceded in death by her father Harlan Stevens, husband Jeremy Bartels, brother-in-law Jason Bartels, grandparents – Orvin & Lorene Stevens, Ed & Luella Stevens, Robert & Ruth Kruse; nephew Mickale Rosner and niece Leyha Bartels.

Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Monday, March 20, 2017, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Funeral will be held at Brady School Old Gym, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm with Lonna Grabenstein officiating.

Interment will follow in the Gaslin Cemetery, Brady, Nebraska.

Memorials may be given to Ken and Barb Stevens or LaDonna and Jeff Brock for her girls Harley and Preslee. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.