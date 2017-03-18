WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — A former Waverly city councilman will receive $40,000 from the city to settle a two-year legal fight over wheelchair sidewalk access.

Waverly doesn’t admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement with Larry Nedrow.

Nedrow’s legal fight with the city began in June 2015 when he couldn’t get onto the sidewalk north of Waverly Intermediate School because his electronic wheelchair couldn’t navigate the curb. He says after a filing a second complaint and taking up the issue with school officials, nothing was done.

Nedrow then filed a federal lawsuit in March 2016 alleging discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires city sidewalks to be wheelchair-accessible.

City officials said the sidewalk was the school district’s responsibility.