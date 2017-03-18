OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Like their Republican colleagues across the country, Nebraska’s congressional delegation members are facing boisterous crowds at town hall meetings demanding answers on everything from health care to a slew of President Donald Trump’s actions since taking office in January.

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse got a dose at constituent meetings in Omaha and Aurora on Friday. Despite the early hour of his first appearance at 8 a.m. in a west Omaha high school, about 500 people showed up to pepper him with questions and concerns. Most dealt with the GOP health care reform plan, but some people expressed outrage over Trump’s cabinet picks and habit of posting on social media.

A day earlier, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer fielded similar crowds and questions in Holdrege and Kearney.