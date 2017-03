WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — A large field fire in northeastern Nebraska has been extinguished with the help of seven different fire departments.

The fire Friday afternoon in Wayne County burned around 260 acres of field and 100 hay bales. The fire was in a rural area outside of Wayne.

Officials say winds and dry conditions helped spread the fire.

Norfolk, Winside, Wisner, Humphrey, Wayne, Hoskins and West Point fire departments all responded. No one was hurt.