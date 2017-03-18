OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced the name of gorilla born in January.

The zoo says “Kgosi” (GO-zee) was the name picked by Henry Doorly keeper for the male western lowland gorilla born Jan. 18. The name, an African word meaning “king,” was submitted by 13-year-old Aven Cramer, of Omaha.

The name was selected from a total of 825 names submitted.

The parents of Kgosi are 21-year-old Timu and 22-year-old Tambo. The mother, Timu, came to the zoo from the Cincinnati Zoo in 1996. This is her fourth baby. The father, Tambo, arrived in 2001 from the Bronx Zoo. Kgosi is his first offspring.