OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The two remaining finalists for the Omaha superintendent job have withdrawn, forcing the school board to reopen the search it began last fall.

The school board was expected to pick either Sioux City, Iowa, Superintendent Paul Gausman or Reading, Pennsylvania, Superintendent Khalid Mumin at its meeting Monday night.

Instead, the board will have to come up with a new plan to replace retiring Mark Evans at the end of the school year.

Gausman and Mumin issued a joint statement Saturday saying they decided to withdraw because they believe neither had broad support from the board.

School board member Ben Perlman says the board felt that neither Gausman nor Mumin were a perfect fit for the district. So the board will have to keep looking.