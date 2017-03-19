A fire that numerous agencies battled last night near Lake McConaughy has flared up again and homes are being evacuated.

On the Lake McConaughy Facebook page, an updated posted earlier this afternoon says firefighters had returned to the scene.

The Keystone-Lemoyne fire department responded to the scene north of the lake on West US Highway 92 just before 11:00 p.m. last night.

They received mutual aid from Ogallala, Brule, Paxton, Arthur, Grant, Madrid, Hershey and Sutherland.

The fire reportedly traveled approximately 4.5 miles before it was contained. Firefighters were sent home at around 6:00 a.m. this morning.

Then at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, fueled by the warm, dry conditions, the fire broke out again.

At last report, Bay Road has been evacuated and officials are asking people to stay clear of the area so emergency personnel can operate unimpeded.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details when they are available.