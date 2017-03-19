2016-17 All-SPVA Boys Basketball
1st Team
Clay Frels, Hershey, 12
Jaden Withrow, Kimball, 12
Jason Davis, Hershey, 12
Eric Stevens, Bridgeport, 11
Charles Johnson, Perkins Co., 11
2nd Team
Gary White III, St. Pat’s, 11
Josh Johnston, Perkins Co., 11
Ryan Richardson, Sutherland, 10
Cody Williams, Chase Co., 12
Dakota Wallin, Chase Co., 12
Honorable Mention
Blake Scott, Sutherland, 12
Bailey Schrotberger, Perkins Co., 12
Brandon Barker, Kimball, 12
Gabe Vyzourek, St. Pat’s, 12
Tyler Heiss, St. Pat’s, 11
Tyler Johnson, Hershey, 11
Logan Nichols, Bridgeport, 10
Kaleb Lussetto, Bridgeport, 10
Miles Lagler, Perkins Co., 12
Baylor Hellmuth, Hershey, 12
Brady Roberts, Hershey, 12