Scottsbluff – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team dropped a doubleheader to the Western Nebraska Community College Lady Cougars on Wednesday, losing 14-4 in the first game and 8-0 in the final game.

In game one Samantha Foster had three hits, scoring one run and batting in two. Alyiah Franco added two hits. Samantha Gill and Erin Renwick, each had one run batted in.

Alicia Romo took the loss for the Knights. Romo pitched two thirds of an inning and allowed two runs and a home run. Renwick pitched three and a third inning, striking out one and allowing earned runs.

Jasmine Wessel had three hits for the Lady Cougars and drove in five runs. Ana Apodaca homered for the Lady Cougars.

In the ring Sarah Linford got the win for the Lady Cougars, allowing eight hits and three earned runs.

In game two, the Lady Cougars Ashley Thomas pitched the five inning complete game. Thomas allowed only two hits for the Knights, while striking out three.

Wessel, Apodaca and Emily Selby each had two hits for the Lady Cougars. Wessel had two runs batted in.

Getting the hits for the Knights were Foster and Gill. Foster pitched the complete game, allowing nine hits and four earned runs. Foster also struck out four Lady Cougars.

The Knights are now 10-15, and will travel to Council Bluffs, Iowa to play Iowa Western Community College in double headers on Sunday, March 19, and then to Norfolk to play Northeast Community College on Monday, March 20. Game times are at 2 pm and 4 pm each day.