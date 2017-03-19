2016-17 All-SPVA Girls Basketball
1st Team
Kaleigh Kummer, St. Pat’s, 10
Taylin McNair, Chase Co., 12
Kate Reader, Kimball, 10
Riley Nitsch, St. Pat’s, 12
Haeven Schuster, Sutherland, 12
2nd Team
Britni Brannan, Hershey, 12
Brittney Newkirk, Bridgeport, 11
Mallie McNair, Chase Co., 9
Haley Homan, St. Pat’s, 10
Destiny Reinke, Chase Co., 12
Honorable Mention
Erica Hopping, Sutherland, 10
Emily Baxter, Bridgeport, 11
Emily Barr, Hershey, 10
Bailee Fear, Sutherland, 11
Joslyn Crow, Hershey, 11
Claire Maaliao, Perkins Co., 12
Amanda McClellan, St. Pat’s, 12
Alexis Lulf, Kimball, 12