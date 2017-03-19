OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-based cancer research network that’s administered clinical trials at eastern Nebraska hospitals for the past 20 years is reorganizing as a statewide group.

The group previously known as the Missouri Valley Cancer Consortium is transitioning to the Cancer Alliance of Nebraska. The network has connected more than 8,000 patients with 725 national trials involving cancer treatment, prevention and symptom management.

Cancer Alliance President Dr. Gamini Soori says the mission of the new group is to bring National Cancer Institute trials “to every community in the state.”

The group has eight partner organizations from Nebraska Cancer Specialists in Omaha and Fremont to Regional West Cancer Center in Scottsbluff. The group’s organizers are preparing to contact other hospital systems and look for public support.